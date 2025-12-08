<p>Belagavi: Despite the Belagavi administration not permitting the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) to hold its ‘Maha Melava’ (convention) as a counter to the Winter Session of the Karnataka legislature being held at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in the border district, leaders of the pro-Maharashtra outfit announced that they were going ahead with their event on Monday.</p><p>The city police have made elaborate security arrangements at Vaccine Depot at Tilakwadi, Sambhaji Circle and Sambhaji Garden to prevent MES leaders and activists from assembling at the venues. </p>. <p>The district police have ensured that leaders of the Shiv Sena from Kolhapur do not enter the State and are maintaining a vigil at the check-post at Kognoli in Nippani taluk on the Maharashtra border.</p><p>Activists of the MES and the Shiva Sena who were on their way from Khanapur towards Belagavi were detained by the police.</p><p>Meanwhile, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike leader Suresh Gavannavar, who had come near the Vaccine Depot to oppose the Maha Melava, was detained by the police on Monday. </p><p>Gavannavar raised slogans against the MES and their "anti-Karnataka" stand.</p>