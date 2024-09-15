Policeman injured after iron rod fell on his head in Karnataka's Hubballi passes away

Suburban police station Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Nabhiraj Dayannavara (59), who was undergoing treatment at KMCRI Hospital after an iron rod fell on his head during the ongoing flyover work near Court Circle in the city, succumbed to injuries in the wee hours of Sunday.

ASI Dayannavar, a resident of Rajajinagar in Sattur near Dharwad, was on his way to duty on a two-wheeler on September 10 when an iron rod fell on his head. He suffered a severe brain injury and fell unconscious after the rod pierced his helmet and critically injured his brain.

A special team of five neurosurgeons was formed to monitor his health at the KMCRI Hospital. But, after five days, he succumbed to injuries.

A case has been registered at the suburban police station against 19 people, including three directors of Jandu Company, which was awarded tender for the construction of said flyover. The district administration has temporarily suspended the work in the wake of the incident.