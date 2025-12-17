Menu
Polio vaccines to be given on December 21 in Karnataka

Five doses of Oral Polio vaccine are prescribed to every child and on the day of the Polio programme two doses will be given, said the Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 17:12 IST
Published 17 December 2025, 17:12 IST
