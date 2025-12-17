<p>Bengaluru: The state health department to administer polio vaccines to children below the age of five on National Immunization Day on December 21. </p><p>Five doses of Oral Polio vaccine are prescribed to every child and on the day of the Polio programme two doses will be given, said the Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. </p><p>The department will be administering Bivalent Oral Poliomyelitis Vaccine (bOPV) vaccine. </p>.20-30% hike in pollution-linked ailments in Bengaluru: Doctors.<p>The government is targeting 62 lakh children on the day of immunization. “More attention will be given to immunize children living in villages, hilly areas, brick kilns, slums, migrant areas, farmhouses, urban slums,” said Rao. </p><p>On December 21, vaccines will be given in booths and the department is setting 33,258 booths. After two to three days of the given date, house-to-house visit vaccination will be conducted. About 1,030 mobile teams and 2,096 transit teams have been arranged. About 1,13,115 vaccinators and 7,322 supervisors are allotted the vaccine duty. </p>