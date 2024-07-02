Portion of road at Bangrakulur caves in

Sources said that the retaining wall was more than 40 years old.

The residents are currently using an alternative route to commute.

"We require Rs 3 crore to construct a retaining wall and rebuild the road. As there is water flow in the rajakaluve, the Mangaluru City Corporation can not immediately take up the work. Further, during high tide, the flow of water will be more in the Rajakaluve. At the same, we require a huge amount for the retaining wall and road." the Mayor said.

"I will speak to Mangalore City North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty to explore the possibility of getting funds through the minor irrigation department to rebuild the road after the monsoon," he added.

The road leads to several houses, a private engineering college and its hostel as well. The cracks are said to have been developed on a 50 metre stretch of the road.

As a precautionary measure, on the direction of the local corporator, electricity poles have been cleared from the spot and sand bags too have been placed.