<p>Bengaluru: State Election Commissioner (SEC) G S Sangreshi has asked Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar not to take up a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) until polls are conducted for the five municipal corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In a letter to Kumar, Sangreshi said: “In case the proposed SIR is held in the next coming months (October, November and December) in Bengaluru city, by using manpower provided by the (state) government, it would be very difficult for the SEC to deploy the same manpower once again to prepare and finalise the voters list.”</p>.Caste survey: Karnataka govt warns of action against lax staff.<p class="bodytext">Sangreshi pointed out that the SEC had been empowered to prepare the electoral rolls for the GBA area. He also said that the Supreme Court had directed SEC to finalise electoral rolls for the new city corporations by <br />November 1. </p>