Prajwal Revanna case: BJP leader Devaraje Gowda detained in Chitradurga

Chitradurga: Hiriyur Rural police detained BJP leader G Devaraje Gowda in connection with Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna's sexual abuse case.
After learning about his travel to Chitradurga from Bengaluru, Hiriyur rural police detained him at KR Halli gate in the taluk.
Later, he was taken to Hiriyur rural police station. Holenarasipur police took him to their custody at late night.
It is said that BJP leader was absconding after SIT issued notice to him ordering him to appear before them for the interrogaion in connextion with Prajwal Revannas sexual abuse case.
Published 10 May 2024, 17:12 IST