Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Prajwal Revanna case: BJP leader Devaraje Gowda detained in Chitradurga

After learning about his travel to Chitradurga from Bengaluru, Hiriyur rural police detained him at KR Halli gate in the taluk.
Nrupathunga S K
Last Updated : 10 May 2024, 17:12 IST
Last Updated : 10 May 2024, 17:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Chitradurga: Hiriyur Rural police detained BJP leader G Devaraje Gowda in connection with Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna's sexual abuse case.

After learning about his travel to Chitradurga from Bengaluru, Hiriyur rural police detained him at KR Halli gate in the taluk.

Later, he was taken to Hiriyur rural police station. Holenarasipur police took him to their custody at late night.

It is said that BJP leader was absconding after SIT issued notice to him ordering him to appear before them for the interrogaion in connextion with Prajwal Revannas sexual abuse case.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 May 2024, 17:12 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsBJPKarnatakaSex scandalPrajwal Revanna

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT