<p>Mandya: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mandya">Mandya </a>Deputy Commissioner Kumara has barred Sri Rama Sene president Pramod Muthalik from attending a programme in the district. Muthalik had been invited to attend a programme organised by the Hindu Samajotsava Samiti. </p><p>The samiti has been organising programmes at hobli levels in Mandya district and inviting prominent personalities to attend the programmes. Accordingly, it had invited Muthalik to attend the programme at Keragodu, on Wednesday. However, the Deputy Commissioner barred his entry as a precautionary measure to prevent any law and order situation, it is said.</p>