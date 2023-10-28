Praveen Nettaru murder: NIA announces cash reward on 3 more suspects

Mangaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced cash rewards for those sharing information on three suspects in connection with the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru at Bellare in Dakshina Kannad district. Praveen was hacked to death by assailants on the night of July 26, 2022 outside his poultry shop.

The NIA said that three suspects are Popular Front of India members. The suspects are Naushad (32) from Poyyagudde Padangadi in Belthangady taluk (accused number 23), Abdul Nasir (41) from Somwarpet taluk (accused number 22) and Abdul Rahaman (36) from Somwarpet taluk (accused number 24).

The NIA which is investigating the case has announced Rs 2 lakh each for sharing any information on the trio. The identity of the informer will be kept secret, said the NIA. Those, who have any information in this regard, can contact the National Investigation Agency, 3rd floor, BSNL building, HAL 2nd stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru or 080-29510900 or email: info.blr.nia@gov.in, said the NIA.