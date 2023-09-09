Premji, Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, deliberate on education matters

Billionaire philanthropist Azim Premji met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar on Friday.
Apparently, they discussed various issues related to the education sector.
During the meeting, Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar presented the financial requirements for the development of the higher education sector and sought Premji’s assistance - both financially and academically - under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
Briefing about the requirement, Sudhakar said the higher education sector needs Rs 3,256 crore for providing skill labs, infrastructure at government degree colleges and universities.
As explained by Sudhakar, Rs 1,997 crore needed alone for government degree colleges, Rs 852 crore for polytechnic and engineering colleges, Rs 386 crore for skill labs, Rs 14 crore for UVCE and Rs 6 crore for the Bengaluru Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics.
‘Plan’
After a detailed discussion, Azim Premji assured that he would get back with a plan.
Premji was accompanied by his son Rishad and Azim Premji Foundation CEO Anurag Behar.
Shivakumar described Premji as an “asset” and said the government would extend support to his initiatives. Shivakumar said Premji has assured to address the teacher shortage issue at government schools.