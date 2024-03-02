Bengaluru cafe IED blast: Probe initiated into explosion, assures Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the police have initiated a probe into the blast that occurred at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on Friday afternoon.
Speaking to reporters at Mysuru Airport, the chief minister said, “According to the information available, a man brought a bag after which the explosion occurred. The police are examining CCTV camera footage. The Home minister has been directed to do the needful. I am in contact with the police officers. More information is awaited”.
The injured are undergoing treatment, he added.
Such an incident has not occurred in recent days, except Mangaluru cooker blast. Such incidents should not happen. The opposition parties should not politicise the issue and instead cooperate, he said.
On whether it is a terrorist activity, the CM said that details were awaited.
(Published 02 March 2024, 02:32 IST)