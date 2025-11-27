<p>Chikkamagaluru: An FIR has been registered at the Chikkamagaluru Rural Police Station based on a complaint filed by a student who has accused a professor from Chikkamagaluru Institute of Medical Sciences for harassing her by sending messages to her mobile phone.</p><p>Based on the student’s complaint, a case has been registered against Professor Dr Gangadhar. </p> .<p>Police said, “He is accused of repeatedly following the woman and causing her distress, and of sending messages to her mobile phone." An FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway. </p>