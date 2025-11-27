Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Professor from Chikkamagaluru Institute of Medical Sciences accused of harassing student; FIR filed

Police said, “He is accused of repeatedly following the woman and causing her distress, and of sending messages to her mobile phone." An FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 00:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 November 2025, 00:28 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us