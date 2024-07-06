Provide basic infrastructure at govt schools, Kannada Development Authority urges minister

Bengaluru: The Kannada Development Authority (KDA) has petitioned the School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa to provide basic infrastructure at government schools in the state.
In a request submitted to the minister, KDA stated, “Some government school classrooms need major renovations and some are in dilapidated condition. Due to leakage, it has become difficult to conduct classes during the rainy season. The department must identify such schools and take
measures for the renovations by releasing necessary funds.”
The Authority alleged that the government has not released the school grants and it has affected the daily activities at the schools.
Referring to vacant teacher posts, the KDA said, “As the government pays less honorarium for guest teachers, not many are willing to join.”
Published 05 July 2024, 23:48 IST