R Ashoka tours drought-hit villages of Kalaburagi

"I am visiting Kalaburagi for the first time after becoming Opposition leader. I enquired with the farmers who did not get compensation despite 1.5 months after crop assessment. Ministers have not visited the drought-hit villages to console the farmers. They are busy with election campaign in neighboring Telangana. It appears that the state exchequer has become empty after launch of the guarantee scheme", he said.

Urging the Karnataka government to distribute compensation as per the SDRF norms immediately, Ashoka claimed that the previous BJP regime had distributed Rs 270 crores compensation to the tur farmers for loss of crops due to the flood without waiting for release of funds from the Centre.

"It is a normal process to pay compensation to the farmers from the state exchequer first, which the Centre releases later. The officials have not conducted survey of crop loss properly. Karnataka government is irresponsible as it is supplying power to the irrigation pumpset during night", he alleged.

Responding to the role of the Centre in loan waiver of the farmers, he elaborated that the state government had waived off the loan without waiting for the grants from the Union government when H D Kumaraswamy was CM.

Pointing out that the Centre is paying Rs 6,000 per annum to the farmers under PM Kisan scheme, he said that the state should distribute its share of Rs 4,000 aid to help them take up sowing operations in rabi season.

"Tur plants have grown only 2-feet instead of normal 4-5 feet due to the monsoon failure, resulting in crop loss. I will fight until farmers get justice during the Assembly session in Belagavi. I had made arrangement to distribute compensation to the farmers in two months through launching separate application when I was revenue minister. But, the Karnataka government has not paid compensation despite several pleas", he said.