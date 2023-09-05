Raichur-based varsities mired in allegations of financial misconduct

Two universities in Raichur - Raichur University and University of Agriculture Sciences - are embroiled in controversy over alleged large-scale corruption in the procurement of CCTV cameras and other equipment. The universities are accused of procuring products at 223 per cent higher than the market price.

The issue cropped up after an RTI activist sought information from the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB) regarding the procurement of CCTV cameras, furniture and smart-classroom equipment for the two universities. A complaint of large-scale corruption was raised by the activist, who claimed that the universities have procured these products at much higher prices than open market prices.

Based on the complaint, KKRDB secretary Anirudh Shravan charged that the universities had procured some of these items at nearly four to five times their market prices. On July 17, he instructed the Raichur deputy commissioner to constitute a fact-finding committee and submit findings within a week.

Chandra Shekar, Deputy Commissioner, Raichur, said a factual report was submitted to KKRDB based on the team’s visit. “Prima facie, the varsities have procured CCTV cameras and other items at higher costs than market value,” he said.

As per his report, a copy of which is available with DH, Raichur University procured products available in the open market for Rs 40.18 lakh at Rs 1.29 crore.

“A committee has been formed to see if there are any irregularities. Action will be taken against the persons concerned if there are irregularities,” said Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar.

The minister said one can understand price variation of 10 per cent to 20 per cent compared to market price. However, here there is a 200 per cent to 900 per cent hike, which is hard to digest. However, he said, it is premature to say a scam has taken place as the varsities have placed orders on the government portal for complete service.

V-Cs deny charges

The vice chancellors of both universities denied the charges, explaining that they had procured the products after receiving all required approvals from the University syndicate and KKRDB. “As per the government rules, we have called for a tender through government e-marketing (GeM) platform,” said Raichur University Vice Chancellor Harish Ramaswamy.

Raichur University registrar Vishwanath Maraiah counters the inference of the report, saying that the allegations were like comparing oranges with apples. The price of a single unit of a CCTV camera in open market, including online platforms, was being used as benchmark.

“Our agreement includes installation, civil work, maintenance, guarantee of piece-to-piece replacement in case of breakdown, round-the-clock service and training of a technical person for five years,” he said.

Agriculture University VC M Hanumantappa says universities cannot purchase their requirements from open market. “We have procured from GeM, a central government-approved platform,” he said.

Speaking to DH, Anirudh Shravan said the universities have presented fresh documents, justifying their claims. “Raichur DC has been asked to conduct further investigation into it and based on the findings we will take action,” he said.