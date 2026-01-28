<p>Chikkaballapur: The Shidlaghatta Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court on Tuesday remanded Rajiv Gowda - the Congress leader arrested in connection with threatening a government official - in judicial custody till February 9.</p>.<p>Michael, an industrialist from Mangaluru who was arrested on the charge of giving shelter to Gowda, was granted bail. Gowda is now lodged in sub-jail at Chintamani. The court heard the arguments and counter-arguments till 7 in the evening and rejected the prosecution's plea seeking police custody. The court also rejected the interim bail application filed on behalf of Gowda. </p>.Four killed in bike-tipper collision in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur.<p>The Chikkaballapur police arrested Gowda and Michael at Malappuram district of Kerala on Monday. They were brought to Chikkaballapur early on Tuesday and were interrogated at police guest house. Both were produced before the court after medical examination at district hospital. </p>.<p>The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has expelled Rajiv Gowda, accused of abusing CMC commissioner, from the party on disciplinary grounds. The decision was taken after the KPCC disciplinary committee examined complaints in detail.</p>