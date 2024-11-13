Siddaramaiah says no decision made on quota for Muslims in contracts, BJP keeps up attack

<p><strong>Mysuru/New Delhi/Bengaluru:</strong> Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> on Wednesday said his government has not taken any decision on providing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/state-considering-proposal-for-muslim-quota-in-govt-tenders-3272010">reservation for Muslims</a> in public contracts for construction works. </p><p>Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah confirmed that Congress’ Muslim lawmakers gave him a petition on the matter. </p><p>"They demanded that they (Muslims) should also be given (reservation) like SC/STs and OBCs. But no decision has been made yet,” he said. </p><p>Siddaramaiah’s first comment on the issue bears a difference with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/muslim-quota-in-contracts-karnataka-govt-takes-u-turn-after-facing-flak-3273374">what his office said</a> on Tuesday, when the government faced flak for its plan to reserve 4 per cent of public construction (civil) works for Muslims. His office had said there was no proposal before the government. </p><p>On the BJP attacking the Congress government over the matter, Siddaramaiah said: “Communalisation...creating a fight between Hindus and Muslims is what the BJP does. When has the BJP ever wanted peace and brotherhood in society?” </p>.Siddaramaiah's position has weakened, Congress govt's lifespan coming to end: LoP R Ashoka.<p>Home Minister G Parameshwara said any decision on giving reservation to Muslims in public works contracts should happen in the Cabinet. </p><p>“Some lawmakers gave a petition to the CM seeking 4 per cent reservation to Muslims in contracts. The CM sent it to the concerned department. That’s it. No decision was made,” Parameshwara said. </p><p>Meanwhile, the BJP continued to lash out at the Congress government. </p><p>Addressing a news conference in New Delhi, BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra flagged Siddaramaiah’s directive to the finance department to examine 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in public works contracts. “The Congress manifesto stipulates whether 'ghuspaithiyas' (infiltrators) in Jharkhand can also be given reservation from the share of the SC, ST and OBC communities. The Congress wants to carry this forward,” he charged. </p>.No reservation to Muslim candidates in admissions or recruitment: AMU.<p>BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya charged that the Congress government "had made all plans" to provide reservation in contracts to Muslims "till they got caught red handed". </p><p>Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka kept up his attack on Siddaramaiah for “lying” on the issue of providing reservation to Muslims in contracts. </p><p>“From denying that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised by Congress workers in Vidhana Soudha despite confirmation by forensic reports, to brushing the Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast aside as an act of ‘business rivalry’ and ‘cylinder explosion’, Congress government is shamelessly lying to the faces of Kanandigas in every matter since last 18 months,” Ashoka said. </p>