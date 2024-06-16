Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Renukaswamy murder case: Police seize car used by Darshan, aides to kidnap victim

One of the accused persons, Ravi, had allegedly parked the car at a house at Ayyanahalli village in Chitradurga district, which was seized with forensic experts present at the spot.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 June 2024, 09:45 IST
Last Updated : 16 June 2024, 09:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Chitradurga (Karnataka): The police team probing the Renukaswamy murder case, in which leading Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his actress friend Pavithra Gowda are the key accused, seized a car on Sunday that was allegedly used in kidnapping the victim.

One of the accused persons, Ravi, had allegedly parked the car at a house at Ayyanahalli village in Chitradurga district.

Forensic experts were present when the vehicle was seized.

The police also interrogated Ravi's family and seized many items from the car.

Darshan and Pavithra, along with over 15 people, have been arrested in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. PTI GMS ANE

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 June 2024, 09:45 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeBengaluru PoliceKannada filmsDarshan Thoogudeepa

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT