Revenge tourism: Kodagu mulls moves to beat footfall stress

“Kodagu was the seventh most searched destination in the world last year. It is important to ensure sustainable tourism practices,” Anita told DH.

The district recorded more than 42 lakh footfalls in 2023, almost entirely contributed by domestic visits. The figure was over 34 lakh in 2018. Kodagu recorded a 73 per cent jump in footfalls from 2022.

Environmentalists have been emphasising the issue of inadequate solid waste management systems in the region and rampant extraction of groundwater by commercial establishments. The decluttering efforts come when the department is devising state-wide strategies to divert tourists to less-frequented destinations.

The Kodagu district administration maintained that restrictive measures like e-passes could not be implemented without the policy-level backing of the state government. “As and when the state comes up with a comprehensive plan on e-passes, Kodagu will be a stakeholder,” Venkat Raja, Deputy Commissioner, Kodagu, said.

Located on the Western Ghats, Kodagu is among Karnataka’s top-ranked hill stations and has continued to attract tourists globally. The district is also the state’s least populous, with 5,54,519 residents, according to the 2011 census.