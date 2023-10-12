‘Right’ click for information: e-filing for RTI soon to be a reality

Approaching the Karnataka Information Commission (KIC) against departments/officials denying information under RTI will soon be a click away, in a move that will help thousands of people filing second appeals.
The KIC has begun working on an electronic gateway for filing appeals not only for the benefit of the people filing applications under the Right to Information (RTI) Act but also to introduce a paperless system which streamlines the case flows.
Under the RTI Act, applicants move the commission during the second appeal stage, after failing to get information during first appeal filed before a senior official in a government department. At present, second appeals are filed either physically or through postal applications. However, except for activists and informed applicants, most of the information seekers stop at the first appeal.
Officials at the KIC said two rounds of discussions have been held with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), the Union government’s department implementing digital governance. Some of the challenges regarding digitisation have been discussed to come to a solution.
“A digital gateway for filing appeals will definitely help people. There are logistical and technical issues that have to be resolved. During our discussions with the NIC, we have explained our requirements. The idea is to have a system that will be practical,” State Chief Information Commissioner N C Srinivasa told DH.
Even without the ease of e-filing system, the KIC receives thousands of appeals.
“Just a few days ago, the number of cases pending before the commission was 62,000. We have held special sittings and full bench hearings to clear about 10,000 cases within a matter of a few days. This is necessary to streamline the system,” Srinivasa said.
The e-filing system is expected to lead to an increase in the number of appeals. At the same time, digitisation is expected to facilitate better management of the cases.
Meanwhile, the KIC has decided to incorporate the directions issued by the Supreme Court on October 9 for implementing the e-filing system. Officials said they will peruse the order of the top court and align their digitisation project in line with the directions.