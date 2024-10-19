Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Rs 2.73 crore cash recovered from goods vehicle in Karnataka's Belagavi

The cash was hidden under modified cabin of a goods truck while being transported from Sangli to Hubballi on the Pune-Bengaluru national highway.
Raju Gavali
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 08:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2024, 08:35 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBelagavi

Follow us on :

Follow Us