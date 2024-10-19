Rs 2.73 crore cash recovered from goods vehicle in Karnataka's Belagavi

<p>Belagavi: City Crime Branch police seized cash of Rs 2,73,27,500 that was being transported illegally without documents. The cash was hidden under modified cabin of a goods truck while being transported from Sangli to Hubballi on the Pune-Bengaluru national highway in Mal-Maruti police station jurisdiction on Friday evening. </p>.606 drug packages worth Rs 21 cr seized at foreign post office in Bengaluru.<p>Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Rohan Jagadeesh informed <em>DH</em> on Saturday that based on receipt of credible information about illegal transportation of cash, a team CCB Police Inspector Nandeshwar Kumbar was formed which then apprehended the goods vehicle. </p><p>The vehicle was modified and upon proper examination and mechanical help, Rs 2,73,27,500 was found hidden in the cabin. Two accused Sachin Menkudale and Maruti Murgod residents of Sangli have been arrested. </p><p>Mal-Maruti police have registered a case.</p>