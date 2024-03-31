RTE students entering class 9 worried as schools seek hefty fees

Bengaluru: Parents of students who got admissions under Right to Education (RTE) Act quota in private schools and are entering class 9 this June are worried as schools are demanding for fees.
As school education is free under RTE Act only up to class 8, parents of kids entering class 9 are in a bind. Some of them have decided to move their children to budget schools.
A school in Bengaluru South demanded Rs 2,07,330 for the student.
Speaking to DH, the student’s parent said, “They are not even giving discounts and demanding for payment in one go, which is impossible for us. The problem is our daughter is not ready to move to any other school as she has studied in this school since kindergarten.”
The fee break-up as shared by the parents shows
Rs 8,000 for uniform and
Rs 12,100 for books.
In another case, parents alleged that no school is ready to admit their daughter to class 9.
“She is an average student and studied in CBSE school. Now, other CBSE schools are not taking her, in the interest of their class 10 results. It will be difficult for her to cope with other board syllabus,” they said.
Meanwhile, the RTE Students Parents Association urged the government to extend RTE benefits up to class 10 to avoid inconvenience to students and parents.
Yogananda B N, general secretary of RTE Parents’ and Students’ Association, said, “We have brought this to the notice of the government several times. We will write to the chief minister to consider extending RTE benefits up to class 10.”
