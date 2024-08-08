Ruling and Opposition to share same dais under different banners in Mysuru

Mysuru: Barring the banners the dais would remain the same at Maharaja's College ground in Mysuru for Congress Party's Janandolana convention which would be held on Friday and the valedictory of BJP-JD(S) Padayatra which would be held on Saturday.
Same contractor has taken the contract to erect a stage and make arrangements for generators, loud speakers, LED screens, lights and others for both events.
However both KPCC and BJP-JD(S) alliance are paying separately for the arrangements. It was just a coincidence, says contractor Shariff.
Shariff said, "I do business with both Congress and BJP. Initially Congress leaders approached me for their event on Friday. Later BJP leaders approached me for their event on the following day.
Both parties bargained for charges since the same stage and pandal is to be used. I can compromise to an extent with dais and pendal but not with other items like fans, LED screens and other items, as I would take them on rent as well. So both have agreed to pay the optimum amount possible," he said.
Mysuru District Congress (rural) President B J Vijaykumar said "KPCC is directly handling the event. So I am not aware about the payment part for arrangements of the event."
