Sahitya Akademi Award for Kannada writer Lakshmisha Tolpadi

Last Updated 20 December 2023, 20:30 IST

New Delhi: Kannada writer-thinker Lakshmisha Tolpadi’s ‘Mahabharata Anusandhanada Bharata Yatre,’ a collection of essays on Mahabharata, has been selected for the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award for the year 2023.

The essays first appeared in Prajavani Sunday magazine ‘Mukta Chanda’ as a column.

The award, comprising Rs 1 lakh in cash and a citation, will be presented in an event to be held in Delhi on March 12, 2024, said a statement from the Akademi.

A total of 24 writers from different languages have been selected for this year’s award. 

(Published 20 December 2023, 20:30 IST)
