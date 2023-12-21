Sahitya Akademi Award for Kannada writer Lakshmisha Tolpadi

New Delhi: Kannada writer-thinker Lakshmisha Tolpadi’s ‘Mahabharata Anusandhanada Bharata Yatre,’ a collection of essays on Mahabharata, has been selected for the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award for the year 2023.
The essays first appeared in Prajavani Sunday magazine ‘Mukta Chanda’ as a column.
The award, comprising Rs 1 lakh in cash and a citation, will be presented in an event to be held in Delhi on March 12, 2024, said a statement from the Akademi.
A total of 24 writers from different languages have been selected for this year’s award.