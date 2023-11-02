Sample of mosquitoes tests positive for Zika virus in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur

Bengaluru: Even as the threat of dengue cases looms large over the state, a sample of mosquitoes tested in Shidlaghatta Taluk of Chikkaballapur have reported positive for Zika virus, raising concerns among the locals.

Speaking to DH, the officials from the Chikkaballapur health administration said that the entomologists had collected mosquito samples from six areas in the district, and one of them had turned out to be positive. All the villagers staying in a 5 km radius around the village have now been screened to identify any spread of the virus among the residents.

“The samples collected from Thalakayalabetta in Shidlaghatta were reported as positive for Zika virus on October 25. Hence, as an immediate measure, we have screened all the 4,282 residents across five villages in the neighborhood of Thalakayalabetta,” the officials said.

Of the 4,282 people screened, four of them had fever, and their blood samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Bengaluru. Additionally, as a precautionary measure, the district administration has also sent samples of 29 pregnant women in these villages for testing.