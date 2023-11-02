Sample of mosquitoes tests positive for Zika virus in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur

Bengaluru: Even as the threat of dengue cases looms large over the state, a sample of mosquitoes tested in Shidlaghatta Taluk of Chikkaballapur have reported positive for Zika virus, raising concerns among the locals.
Speaking to DH, the officials from the Chikkaballapur health administration said that the entomologists had collected mosquito samples from six areas in the district, and one of them had turned out to be positive. All the villagers staying in a 5 km radius around the village have now been screened to identify any spread of the virus among the residents.
“The samples collected from Thalakayalabetta in Shidlaghatta were reported as positive for Zika virus on October 25. Hence, as an immediate measure, we have screened all the 4,282 residents across five villages in the neighborhood of Thalakayalabetta,” the officials said.
Of the 4,282 people screened, four of them had fever, and their blood samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Bengaluru. Additionally, as a precautionary measure, the district administration has also sent samples of 29 pregnant women in these villages for testing.
“It is said that the Zika virus could affect the foetus with neurological weakness. Hence, as a precautionary measure, we have sent the samples of all pregnant women in this area to NIV,” the officials said.
Overall, 33 samples have been sent to the NIV and the officials are expecting the reports within the next 10 days. An entomologist from the State Department said that this might not necessarily mean that the disease might have entered the state.
“Since it is only found in the mosquito sample, it is not very concerning. We will have to wait until we determine the viral load to determine the potential of the mosquito to spread the virus. It is also possible that the mosquito might have developed Zika-like symptoms only recently,” the entomologist said.
Confirming that the Zika virus was reported from Chikkaballapur, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the department has put preventive measures in place and there was no need to worry.
"There is no need to panic since none of the people have been infected. Our department has already put in measures to prevent any spread. The samples of those with fever-like symptoms in the area has been sent for testing. We are prepared to handle the situation," Rao said.