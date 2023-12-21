JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Save Palestine – Israel Dog': Hacked Kuvempu University website reads

The technical team at Kuvempu University has now blocked the official website.
Last Updated 21 December 2023, 12:46 IST

Follow Us

Kuvempu University's official website was reportedly hacked by the Kalimalang BlackHat Team on Wednesday night, with the message, "Save Palestine – Israel Dog."

Sources within the university stated that the team might have hacked the website around 8:00 pm on December 20, and the authorities became aware of it on Thursday morning. Consequently, the technical team at Kuvempu University has blocked the official website. The authorities claim that the website will be restored soon, and the data is secure.

The Kalimalang BlackHat Team asserted that it successfully hacked the university's website, displaying a supportive message for Palestine and emphasizing opposition to Israel on its home page. The authorities of Kuvempu University have decided to file a complaint with the cybercrime division of the Police Department concerning the website's hacking.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 December 2023, 12:46 IST)
KarnatakaIsrael-Palestine ConflictTrendingKuvempu University

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT