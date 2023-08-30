Home
SC order on Cauvery: Karnataka CM, Dy CM to decide after discussing with legal experts

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar added that they are contemplating how to protect the interest of the farmers of the state and respect the court's order too.
Regarding the Supreme Court's direction to the state to release 5,000 cusec Cauvery water per day, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would discuss the matter with legal experts and arrive at a decision.

He added that they are contemplating how to protect the interest of the farmers of the state and respect the court's order too.

On BJP leader C T Ravi's comment that Congress leaders are trying to please I.N.D.I.A forum he said that the BJP is trying to involve politics in this.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who died in a fire accident at a firecracker godown at Aaladakatti in Haveri.

(Published 29 August 2023, 22:13 IST)
Tamil NaduKarnatakaD K ShivakumarSiddaramaiahCauvery river

