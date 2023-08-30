SC order on Cauvery: Karnataka CM, Dy CM to decide after discussing with legal experts

Regarding the Supreme Court's direction to the state to release 5,000 cusec Cauvery water per day, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would discuss the matter with legal experts and arrive at a decision.
He added that they are contemplating how to protect the interest of the farmers of the state and respect the court's order too.
On BJP leader C T Ravi's comment that Congress leaders are trying to please I.N.D.I.A forum he said that the BJP is trying to involve politics in this.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who died in a fire accident at a firecracker godown at Aaladakatti in Haveri.