<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court </a>on Friday declined to consider a plea by Congress MLA and former Minister Vinay Kulkarni for one more week's time to surrender in a case related to the murder of a BJP worker in 2016, after cancellation of his bail on June 6, 2025.</p><p>A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan refused his plea made during the mentioning.</p>.Murder case of BJP worker: Congress' Vinay Kulkarni to surrender in Bengaluru on Friday.<p>The top court had earlier on June 6 asked him to surrender within a week after finding he and another accused had tried to contact and influence witnesses in violation of bail conditions imposed upon them.</p><p>Acting on the petition filed by the CBI, the apex court had then also held the trial court can cancel the bail of an accused even if the relief was granted by the apex court or the High Court. </p><p>The CBI was aggrieved with the trial court's April 25, 2024 order which cancelled the bail granted to accused Chandrashekhar Indi alias Chandu Mama, but declined to pass such an order against Kulkarni as he was allowed to be released on bail by the Supreme Court on August 11, 2021.</p><p>The CBI alleged BJP worker Yogeshgouda Goudar, 26, a member of district Panchayat, was hacked to death on June 15, 2016 at his gym in Saptapur in Dharwad after being immobilised with chilli powder, thrown on his face. </p><p>The victim's family members suspected role of former Minister and Congress leader Kulkarni into the murder, leading to the decision to hand over the probe to the CBI.</p><p>The CBI case is that Kulkarni, who was district in charge minister at the relevant time, did not want Yogesh Goudar to grow as a leader in Dharwad and hired contract killers to eliminate him.</p>