Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

SC refuses Vinay Kulkarni's plea seeking more time to surrender in murder case

A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan refused his plea made during the mentioning.
shish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 07:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 07:24 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsBJPCongressKarnatakaIndian politcsVinay Kulkarni

Follow us on :

Follow Us