SC’s verdict unscientific: Darshan Puttannaiah

The order issued by the Supreme Court on Cauvery water issue is unscientific and against the people of Karnataka, said MLA Darshan Puttannaiah.
Raitha Sangha members, led by Darshan, staged a protest in Pandavapura town and raised slogans against the Union and the state governments.
Speaking to reporters, Darshan said that the three-member bench of the Supreme Court has instructed to release 5,000 cusec of water to Tamil Nadu, as directed by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). It is unscientific.
The authorities should have assessed the actual situation of the dams in the Cauvery basin, before issuing the verdict. There is a need to provide drinking water to two crore people from the dam and it is impossible to release water to Tamil Nadu. The Karnataka government has failed in providing details on the actual situation, he alleged.