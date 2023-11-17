JOIN US
Senior JD(S) leader C M Ibrahim suspended for anti-party activities

Last Updated 17 November 2023, 16:12 IST
Last Updated 17 November 2023, 16:12 IST

Bengaluru: Senior JD(S) leader C M Ibrahim was on Friday suspended by the outfit's president H D Deve Gowda for 'anti-party activities'.

Gowda had replaced Ibrahim as the party state president on October 19 and appointed his son H D Kumaraswamy in his place.

Ibrahim had raised a banner of revolt against the JD(S) decision to join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

A former union minister, Ibrahim claimed that his faction is the original JD(S) for being secular and that being the state president he can make m Ibrahim

a decision about the outfit in Karnataka.

He had appealed to Deve Gowda to reconsider the decision on the tie-up with the BJP, claiming that many party leaders have quit the outfit in the neighbouring states following the move.

(Published 17 November 2023, 16:12 IST)
