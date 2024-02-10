Separate authorities for development of pilgrimage centres: Karnataka minister Ramalinga Reddy

Kalaburagi: Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that separate authorities will be set up for the development of prominent pilgrimage centres in the state.
Addressing media persons here on Friday, he said that measures will be taken to develop 87 acres in Savadatti Yallamma temple of Belagavi district and there is no dearth of funds for this purpose.
He also said that the tourism department will acquire additional land for the development of the temple.
“Huligemma Devi Development Authority will be established in Huligi of Koppal district. The temple is getting a lot of funds from the devotees and the same will be utilised for its infrastructure development. The construction of Karnataka Bhavan in Tirupati is under progress. Five acres of land have been identified to build Karnataka Bhavan at Srishaila in Andhra Pradesh”, he explained.
Reddy said the response to Shakti, the government’s ambitious scheme providing free travel for women in government buses, has been overwhelming. An appeal has been made to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to sanction Rs 6,600 crore for the scheme in the upcoming budget, he said.