Sexual abuse case: Bengaluru court sends Prajwal Revanna to 14 days judicial custody

Bengaluru: Rape-accused former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna was remanded to judicial custody on Monday at the end of his custody with the Special Investigation Team (SIT).
The 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court sent Prajwal to judicial custody for 14 days. Police subsequently took him to the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.
During the day, the SIT held a spot mahazar (recreation of the crime scene) at the house of Prajwal’s father HD Revanna in Bengaluru's Basavanagudi. A spot mahazar was also held at the former MP’s house in Hassan's Holenarsipur on Saturday.
Prajwal was arrested in the early hours of May 31 after he returned from Munich, Germany. He had fled the country soon after the Lok Sabha polls on April 26 in southern Karnataka.
Three separate cases have been registered against Prajwal.
The first case was filed on April 28 at the Holenarasipura Town police station in Hassan where Prajwal and his father JD(S) MLA HD Revanna were accused of sexual harassment by a 47-year-old former house help.
The second case was filed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on May 1, after a 44-year-old former member of the Hassan zilla panchayat accused Prajwal of repeated rape.
The third case, filed at the KR Nagar police station in Mysuru district, pertains to rape allegations by a woman in her 60s.
Published 10 June 2024, 10:12 IST