<p>Chandigarh: The parents of foreign-based gangster Goldy Brar have been arrested in a 2024 extortion case in Punjab's Muktsar district on Monday, a senior police official said.</p>.<p>Muktsar SSP Abhimanyu Rana said Brar's father Shamsher Singh and his mother Preetpal Kaur have been arrested.</p>.<p>They have a house in Adesh Nagar in Muktsar, the SSP said. Originally, the family hails from Faridkot district.</p>.<p>The FIR was registered on the complaint of a Muktsar resident in 2024.</p>.<p>Goldy Brar is one of the main accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Mooselwala in 2022. Brar had earlier claimed responsibility for Moosewala's murder.</p>.<p>The Punjab Police action came amid its ongoing crackdown against gangsters in the state.</p>.<p>Police had identified and mapped locations linked to 1,200 associates of 60 foreign-based gangsters and their 600 family members allegedly involved in criminal activities under this crackdown.</p>.Extortion module linked to gangster Goldy Brar busted in Punjab; 10 arrested.<p>Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar is believed to be in the US at present.</p>.<p>Brar went to Canada on a student visa in 2017.</p>.<p>Earlier, he was an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and parted ways with it last year. He is now part of the Brar-Rohit Godara-Kala Jatheri gang.</p>.<p>In 2024, Brar was designated as a terrorist by the government under the anti-terror law for his involvement in smuggling of high-grade arms, ammunition and explosives through drones from across the border for carrying out killings in India.</p>