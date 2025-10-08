Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Sharavathi project: Greens pick holes in KPCL's 'no harm' argument

For instance, in the detailed project proposal (DPR), KPCL mentions that the project will require axing of 16,000 trees.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 02:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 02:26 IST
Karnataka NewsSharavathi

Follow us on :

Follow Us