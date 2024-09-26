Shirur landslide: Body of lorry driver from Kerala found after 71 days

Karwar: The body of Arjun, the driver of the lorry from Kozhikode in Kerala who had died in a landslide at Shirur near here was found 71 days after the tragedy, on Wednesday.
The decomposed body was found in the remains of the Bharat Benz lorry, buried in a heap of mud and stones in River Gangavali.
District superintendent of police M Narayana said that it had been almost confirmed that the body is Arjun’s. It had been sent for DNA testing for final confirmation, the SP said.
The lorry which was transporting wooden logs, along with the driver, had gone missing following the landslide on July 16.
A total of nine people have been reported dead in the incident so far. Jagannath Naik from Shirur and Lokesh Naik from Gangekolla are still missing.
Published 25 September 2024, 22:46 IST