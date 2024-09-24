Shivamogga ISIS conspiracy case: NIA chargesheets two accused in Rameshwaram blast case

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheet Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taaha alias Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazib alias Shazib, both accused in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case in Bengaluru, in the Shivamogga ISIS conspiracy case.
The case initially registered by the Karnataka police dates back to September 2022, which the Central agency took over in November of that year after the NIA took over, a total of 10 people were chargesheeted.
“Residents of Shivamogga district, the two men were engaged in radicalizing and recruiting gullible Muslim youths, including the co-accused, in the instant case,” the NIA said.
“The case, taken over by NIA from Karnataka police in November 2022, relates to the anti-India activities of the proscribed terrorist organization Islamic State (IS/ISIS). The accused were involved in violent activities like arson, trial explosions and burning of the Indian National Flag, in addition to radicalization, recruitment, terror funding, as a part of the IS conspiracy to spread terror and destabilise the nation,” it added.
This is the NIA’s third supplementary chargesheet before the NIA Special Court, Bengaluru, naming the two under various sections of the IPC and UA (P) Act. Further probe is on.
Published 24 September 2024, 13:38 IST