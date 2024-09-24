Shivamogga ISIS conspiracy case: NIA chargesheets two accused in Rameshwaram blast case

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheet Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taaha alias Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazib alias Shazib, both accused in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case in Bengaluru, in the Shivamogga ISIS conspiracy case.

The case initially registered by the Karnataka police dates back to September 2022, which the Central agency took over in November of that year after the NIA took over, a total of 10 people were chargesheeted.

“Residents of Shivamogga district, the two men were engaged in radicalizing and recruiting gullible Muslim youths, including the co-accused, in the instant case,” the NIA said.