Shocked by hostel condition, Karnataka Minorities minister recommends suspension of Taluk official

The minister was left fuming after finding that the toilets had not been maintained properly and that the entire building lacked cleanliness.
Minister for Housing and Minorities Welfare B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, shocked by the pathetic state of affairs during a surprise visit to the minorities' post-metric hostel in Valencia, recommended the suspension of Taluk Extension Officer Manjunath and serving of show-cause notices to DMO Jinendra and Warden Ashok.

Zameer, after participating in a felicitation programme organised by the district Wakf committee at Town Hall on Tuesday evening, paid a surprise to a hostel in Valencia.

During the surprise visit, Zameer and Minister for Minorities Welfare Rahim Khan were shocked to see the prevailing conditions.

The Ministers were left fuming after finding that the toilets had not been maintained properly and that the entire building lacked cleanliness.

The hostel inmates complained about the quality of food and said chicken was now served once in a fortnight instead of once in a week. The supply of food was not according to the food chart, they alleged. New bedsheets had not been distributed for the past five years and pillows were not supplied, they said. There was no one to take their complaints seriously, the inmates charged.

(Published 05 September 2023, 20:25 IST)
KarnatakaMangaluruZameer Ahmed Khan

