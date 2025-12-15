<p>Yemakanamaradi, Belagavi: Twenty women workers were taken ill due to asphyxiation caused by thick smoke resulting from the short circuit at a plastic company in the special economic zone under Hattargi gram panchayat in Hukkeri taluk of Belagavi district on Saturday.</p>.<p>Ten workers suffering from breathing issues were admitted to a private hospital in Belagavi. All of them are out of danger, said doctors of the hospital. The smoke started billowing, due to the short circuit, and was first noticed on Saturday afternoon.</p>.4,000 ASHA workers to take out 'Belagavi Chalo' protest, to press state govt to fulfill promises.<p>Initially, first aid was administered to all the 20 women workers affected by the asphyxiation. Later, 10 among them were rushed to hospital.</p>.<p>Most of the workers working in the plastic company come from Hattargi, Yamakanamaradi and surrounding villages.</p>.<p>Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and prevented further damage.</p>