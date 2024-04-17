Sibling rivalry: Malikayya Guttedar likely to join Congress

Guttedar complained that former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and his son Vijayendra have purposely denied tickets to party leaders K S Eshwarappa, Sanganna Karadi and Prathap Simha. He said the Congress came to power in Karnataka due to the corruption in previous BJP government and not because of the guarantee schemes. He said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar have invited him to join the Congress.