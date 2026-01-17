<p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that the state government would provide a grant of Rs 6 crore for the construction of a hockey stadium and a swimming pool in Tumakuru. Home Minister and district in-charge minister G Parameshwara had sought a grant of Rs 25 crore for building world-class facilities for hockey and aquatics</p>.<p>After inaugurating the Karnataka State Olympics at Mahatma Gandhi Stadium here, Siddaramaiah said, “The chief minister said the state government will give a cash reward of Rs 6 crore for an athlete from the state who wins a gold medal in the Olympics. The silver and bronze medal-winning sportspersons from the state will get a cash reward of Rs 4 crore and Rs 3 crore, respectively. The state government is providing a 3% job quota for sportspersons in police and forest departments and 2% in other departments. This is being done to ensure financial stability and spur them for athletic excellence, the CM said.</p>.Advani, Sushma launch BJP campaign in Karanataka.<p class="bodytext">Siddaramaiah said that he was a big sports fan. “I was an active kabaddi player during my childhood days. I love watching cricket and FIFA world cup matches, he added. Karnataka Olympic Association president K Govindaraj said that efforts will be made to bring Khelo India Games to Tumakuru.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A total of 1,900 male sportspersons and 1,700 female athletes will vie for top honours in 27 disciplines in a week-long meet that would conclude on January 22.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Bengaluru will host hockey, rifle shooting and swimming events while Tumakuru will hold the remaining competitions.</p>