<p>Bengaluru: On a day when the Congress government completed two-and-a-half years in office, Bangalore Milk Union Ltd (Bamul) president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dk-suresh">D K Suresh</a> reminded Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> that he should not welch on his promise, a statement that was seen as a calculated move on the political chessboard. </p><p>Suresh's statement came at a time when his brother, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, is waiting for his turn to replace Siddaramaiah. </p><p>"With people's blessings, Congress came to power and we've completed 2.5 years. As promised, the CM has implemented the 'guarantee' schemes. He is someone who keeps his promises," Suresh, the former Bangalore Rural MP, said.</p><p>Suresh was responding to a question on whether or not he discussed the transfer of power during his recent meeting with Siddaramaiah. </p><p>Asked if he knew about a power-sharing deal, Suresh said: "As a Congress worker, I am witness to everything in the party." He added that the Congress high command would "definitely clarify" on this and that "they watch everything". </p><p>Suresh declined to comment on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/i-cant-be-around-permanently-d-k-shivakumar-hints-at-quitting-congress-presidency-says-hell-be-on-the-front-line-3803112">Shivakumar hinting at stepping down</a> as the Karnataka Congress president. </p><p>Asked if his brother would want to stay on as party president for a total of eight years to surpass G Parameshwara's record, Suresh said, "He's not interested in records. To remain eternal in politics, one has to keep one's word. Only then will they be remembered forever." This was also seen as a dig at Siddaramaiah, who wants to beat Devaraj Urs' record as the longest-serving CM. </p><p>Shivakumar, Suresh pointed out, had kept his word by bringing the Congress to power in Karnataka. </p><p>"Shivakumar will get rewarded for his hard work someday. Let's wait and see. He'll become the CM if destined," Suresh said. </p>