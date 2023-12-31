Siddaramaiah to consider demand for Navali balancing reservoir

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday assured that his government would take necessary steps to construct a balancing reservoir across Tungabhadra river near Navali.
Speaking at an event to launch the Rs 109-crore lift irrigation scheme at Thimmapur and Jal Jeevan Mission works here, Siddaramaiah said, “The storage capacity in Tungabhadra reservoir has shrunk due to heavy deposit of silt. The water storage in the dam has come down by 32 tmcft.
There’s a long-standing demand from the farmers and the elected representatives of the region for a balancing reservoir to store Tungabhadra river water and overcome the deficit caused by the silt. The government will seriously consider the demand for the parallel balancing reservoir,” he said.
The proposed Thimmapur lift irrigation project is expected to irrigate over 35,000 acres of land in 24 villages of Sindhanur taluk.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, ministers Sharan Prakash Patil, M C Sudhakar, N S Boseraju, legislators Hampangouda Badarli, Basanagouda Daddal, Basanagouda Turvihal, B M Nagaraj, Ambayya Nayak among others were present.