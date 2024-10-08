Siddaramaiah will continue as CM: Jarkiholi

<p>Mysuru: Public Works Department (PWD) Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/satish-jarkiholi">Satish Jarkiholi</a> said, “Siddaramaiah will continue as Chief Minister of Karnataka. However, only the Congress high command knows if he will be in power for the next three or five years”.</p><p>Jarkiholi’s reaction assumes significance, as it is rumoured that he is developing into an alternative power centre in Karnataka politics, especially in the Congress, following his high-profile meetings with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and state BJP president B Y Vijayendra, recently.</p><p>Speaking to media persons, during his visit to the city, in connection with the Mysuru Dasara celebrations, Jarkiholi said, “You should ask the Congress high command, on what duration Siddaramaiah will continue as CM. But <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> is our Chief Minister, now. There is no doubt, on it. I will work as a minister with him”. Jarkiholi is perceived as a staunch supporter of Siddaramaiah and it is rumoured that Jarkiholi is being used as an alternative to the claimants for the CM’s post.</p> .Centre trying to destabilise elected government: Karnataka CM Siddaramiah. <p>Jarkiholi said, “The issue of changing the CM has not arisen at all. No such discussion has taken place. Only the Opposition parties and the media are discussing it. Opposition party leaders are affectionately taking our names, that's all. But, no such discussion or development has occurred within the Congress. I have clarified this matter, many times”.</p><p>On the demands by a section of the people for Deputy CM D K Shivakumar as CM, Jarkiholi said, “It is common for the supporters of the leaders, to cheer their respective leader as the next CM. It is not right to assume that a change will happen, based on that. I cannot comment on the matter of Shivakumar or others. We, as politicians, discuss politics when we meet, there is nothing special about it”</p><p>On his visit to Mysuru on Tuesday, he said, “There is no significant matter in today's Mysuru visit. I will spend the entire day watching the Dasara celebrations, that's all”. He took part in Srirangapatna Dasara, in Mandya district, on Monday night.</p>