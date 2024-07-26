Simultaneous counselling for med, non-med courses: KEA

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced that it will conduct counselling for medical and non-medical professional courses simultaneously.
H Prasanna, executive director (ED) of KEA, said in a press release on Thursday that the seat allotment process for all professional courses, including engineering and medical courses, would be undertaken simultaneously this year.
According to the release, candidates have been given seven days to enter their options for the first round of seat allotment for engineering, veterinary and other courses.
Candidates will be allowed to enter their options for medical, dental and other related courses later, following the announcement of NEET results on Thursday.
“Option entry for medical courses will be allowed later. But the actual seat allotment will take place simultaneously,” clarified Prasanna.
The KEA has been in constant touch with the National Medical Council and the dates for national-level medical counselling are likely to be announced some time this week.
Following this, the state’s seat allotment schedule will be announced, the ED said.
The KEA has denied the opportunity to take part in seat allotment for those who have cleared II PU 2 examination-3. Officials said they can take decisions only based on the government’s instructions. Candidates are advised to visit the KEA website regularly for updated information and make decisions accordingly.
