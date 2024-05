The Karnataka SIT on Friday issued a notice to Bhavani Revanna, the mother of suspended JD(S) MP and Hassan sex abuse accused Prajwal Revanna, for questioning in a case registered under IPC sections 64(A), 365, 109, 120(B), according to a report by news agency ANI.

The SIT has asked her to be present at her house in Holenarasipur on June 1.

