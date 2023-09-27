Soldier shoots at, injures fellow army man in Belagavi's Gokak

A soldier shot and critically injured another soldier with his licensed double barrel gun over money lending issue at Rajankatte village in Gokak taluk on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Basappa Mailappa Bambarge native of Rajanakatte and working in the Indian army and accused as Nanjundi Laxman Budihal native of Rajankatte and working in the Indian army.

There was money lending issue between both Basappa and Nanjundi. An enraged Nanjundi shot Basappa with his licensed double barrel gun purchased from Kashmir. Victim suffered stomach injury and was shifted for treatment to another hospital after being stabilised at local hospital.

Accused has been secured by police.

Ankalgi police are investigating.