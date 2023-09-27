Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Soldier shoots at, injures fellow army man in Belagavi's Gokak

There was money lending issue between the accused and the victim and the former shot at his fellow Army man with his licensed double barrel gun.
Last Updated 26 September 2023, 23:38 IST

Follow Us

A soldier shot and critically injured another soldier with his licensed double barrel gun over money lending issue at Rajankatte village in Gokak taluk on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Basappa Mailappa Bambarge native of Rajanakatte and working in the Indian army and accused as Nanjundi Laxman Budihal native of Rajankatte and working in the Indian army.

There was money lending issue between both Basappa and Nanjundi. An enraged Nanjundi shot Basappa with his licensed double barrel gun purchased from Kashmir. Victim suffered stomach injury and was shifted for treatment to another hospital after being stabilised at local hospital.

Accused has been secured by police.

Ankalgi police are investigating.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 September 2023, 23:38 IST)
Karnataka NewsBelagaviArmy man

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT