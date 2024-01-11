Some leaders trying to insult Kharge, rues Congress MP D K Suresh

Bengaluru: Bangalore Rural Congress MP D K Suresh on Thursday accused his own party's leaders of “insulting” AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on the issue of creating more deputy chief ministerial positions.

Suresh’s statement is seen as the camp war within the Congress that culminated in Kharge trashing the idea of having three more deputies. Suresh is the brother of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress president.

"Some people want to embarrass our AICC president given that he's from our state," Suresh said without taking names. He was responding to the demand that three more deputies be made by Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi and a few others.