Spike in student suicides a cause for concern

Over the last week, at least four students from across the state ended their lives, unable to bear societal pressure and academic stress.
The number of students taking such drastic steps has increased over the last few years, pointing to a bigger problem of a lack of emotional and interpersonal skills among teenagers.
According to data by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), between 2017 and 2021 (the year of its latest report on suicides), there has been a 21.79% increase in the number of student suicides in Karnataka. Though the data for 2022 and 2023 is yet to be made public, there has been an increase in the number of cases, sources in the police department said.
While psychiatrists are seeing a rise in the number of teenagers presenting with depression and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), it is the increase in impulsive behaviour that is driving the suicide rates, experts said. “Teenagers are not able to handle their emotions and societal pressure. When they cannot handle and navigate through their emotions, they tend to get impulsive and end up taking their lives,” said Dr Shilpi Saraswat, a clinical psychologist.
The root cause, the experts said, was a lack of life skills and coping mechanisms among children.
“They need to be taught to handle the challenges. There is a dire need for guidance on handling their emotions. The government, schools, and parents should make a collective effort to guide children through this,” said Dr Sunil Kumar Patil, a Bengaluru-based psychiatrist.
Patil added that the overload of information, technology, and fast life have had an impact on children and this needs to be addressed cautiously.
The growing competition in society has also forced children to yearn for more than they can achieve. “Owing to high levels of competition, comparison with peers, and societal pressure, children are growing over-ambitious and setting unrealistic expectations out of themselves. When they cannot achieve it, they go into severe depression,” Dr Saraswat said.
The situation has forced society to reevaluate parenting skills and success parameters as many teenagers are presenting with depression symptoms, she added.