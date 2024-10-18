Karnataka BJP registers 50 lakh members

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP unit has successfully registered 50 lakh members across the state in the first phase of the membership drive, party general secretary N S Nandiesha Reddy has said. </p>.<p>Reddy told reporters that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had set a target to enroll 1.25 crore members in the state. </p>.Parties see hot race for tickets to Nov 13 bypolls in Karnataka. <p>The BJP has extended the membership drive till October 31. “We are hopeful of achieving this target by then. BJP national general secretaries B L Santhosh, Dr Radha Mohandas Agarwal, Vinod Tawde, Vijaya Rahatkar and Sudhakar Reddy are constantly monitoring the progress of the membership drive,” Nandiesha Reddy said.</p>