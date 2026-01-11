Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

States will get additional funds under VB-G RAM G Act: H D Kumaraswamy

Addressing a press conference, Kumaraswamy dismissed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s claims of the new law passing on the financial burden of the employment scheme to the states.
Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 21:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 January 2026, 21:57 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaH D Kumaraswamy

Follow us on :

Follow Us