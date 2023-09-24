Home
Homeindiakarnataka

Sub-registrar offices to work from 8 am to 8 pm till month-end

The sub-registrar offices have seen an increased workload and public requests, a statement said.
Last Updated 23 September 2023, 22:04 IST

The state government has decided to extend the working hours of sub-registrar offices across the state from 8 am to 8 pm, according to an official statement from the Revenue Department.  The sub-registrar offices have seen an increased workload and public requests, the statement said.

As a result, the working hours will be extended beginning September 23, Saturday and until the end of the month. With the government announcing that the new guidance value for properties will kick in from October 1, it is anticipated that there will be a rush for registrations before this date.  Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda had recently indicated that the guidance value would be hiked by an average of 25-30% across the state.

(Published 23 September 2023, 22:04 IST)
India NewsKarnatakaSub-registrar offices

